RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon is back for its 46th annual race, with many fun activities planned over three days.

The Richmond Marathon takes place Saturday, Nov. 11 with walk-up registration on Nov. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway. Participants can also register the day of the race at the Hilton Downtown — located on Broad Street and Sixth Street — beginning at 6 a.m.

The race begins at 7 a.m. at First and Broad Street.

In addition to the marathon, participants were also given the option of running the CarMax Richmond Half Marathon race and VCU Health Richmond 8K race, both races begin mere minutes after the start of the marathon.

All three races require a photo ID or QR code for participants to pick up their race packets. Participants may pick up a race packet for another pre-registered runner if they have a copy of their ID.

Other activities planned for the three-day event include goat yoga, a Brown’s Island post-race party and a Walmart Health and Fitness Expo — where licensed pharmacists will be onsite to provide health screenings and low-cost vaccines and immunizations to eligible attendees.

Those interested in participating in any of the races can register online here. The full schedule of events for each day can be found here.