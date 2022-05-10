RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond city leaders gathered together Tuesday in remembrance of those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Mayor Levar Stoney dedicated a plaque –located in Powhatan Hill Park– in honor of the victims from Richmond.

The plaque reads, “In memory of Richmond’s victims of COVID-19. Forever in our hearts.”

During the dedication, Stoney said he hoped the space brings “peace and comfort to those who have experienced loss during this pandemic.”



Richmond COVID plaque dedication at Powhatan Hill Park (8News)

“I know that we will look back at this time as a defining moment in many of our lives,” he continued.

The city planted two trees in Powhatan Hill Park last year, which marked the first anniversary of the pandemic.