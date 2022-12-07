RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond middle school will now be able to expand their youth mentorship program for boys thanks to a grant from a local philanthropic organization.

On Monday, Dec. 5, Richmond Public Schools announced that the Young Kings program at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School won a $20,000 grant from the Ujima Foundation to expand the program and give more boys at the school access to mentorship and positive role models.

According to Richmond Public Schools, “Young Kings” focuses on giving boys positive self-identity and supporting intellectual, emotional and spiritual growth. The program offers mentoring as well as college readiness and community service opportunities.

The Ujima Foundation is a Richmond-based organization that funds nonprofit projects throughout the community, especially for youth and young adults. Last year, the organization donated to Assisting Families of Inmates, Broken Men Foundation and Community Voice.