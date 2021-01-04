Richmond mother in need of ‘handicap accessible van’ for son with disabilities asks for community support

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond mother is raising money to buy a handicap accessible van to transport her son with disabilities. She’s getting closer to her goal, but needs help and is hoping the community will support her efforts.

Lanika Kearney is a single-mother taking care of two children, including her 13-year-old son who was born with Cerebral Palsy. Kearney shares that with the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual school for her children and her son recently sick in the hospital– everything hit at once. She says she is putting her pride aside and asking for help.

Kearney loves her son more than anything, sharing that he is always fun to be around and very social. Gakeyce Kearney is a middle schooler at Falling Creek and loves to play and watch sports. Gakeyce is non-verbal and relies on his wheelchair for mobility and mother for constant care.

“All Gakeyce wants to do is be able to have a normal life despite his condition,” said Kearney. “He can’t support himself at all. He will try to the best of his ability, but its a muscular disability.”

Gakeyce is thirteen years old, weighs 70 pounds, is 5 foot 2 inches and still growing. In order to get him to vital medical and therapy appointments, Kearney has to physically pick-up her son, place him in the car, and lift his wheelchair into the trunk. She does this multiple times a day, rain or shine.

“I have bumps, bruises and scratches,” said Kearney. “As a mother you gotta do what you gotta do for your kids. That’s why I’m doing this.”

Kearney started a GoFundMe page hoping to garner support. Last week, Kearney spotted exactly what she and her son have been looking for, a handicap accessible van for sale. The only setback is the eleven thousand dollar price tag.

8News visited the auto body shop on Monday and the van is still up for grabs, but Kearney is worried for how long.

“A handicap accessible van would help not only with his comfort, but with his safety because he would be able to remain in his wheelchair,” said Kearney. “We don’t have to worry about if her trunk is big enough or if her car big enough.”

Kearney shares that she’s exhausted all options on buying the van herself and needs some assistance. Like many, Kearney lost her job due to the pandemic and has to provide at-home care for her son, but says the van will give Geykeyce a new sense of independence and is the miracle they need.

“I’ve never done anything like this,” shared Kearney. “I’m doing this for my baby.”

Kearney is thanking everyone who has already seen her ‘GoFundMe’ account and donated. At last check it had garnered a little more than $3,000, but $8,000 is still needed to make the purchase.

