The Dome theater at The Science Museum of Virginia (Photo: The Science Museum of Virginia)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — EBT recipients can now receive discounted tickets to museums around Richmond, thanks to several local museums joining forces with signature access program Museums for All.

Museums for All, an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, ensures that individuals receiving food assistance can access reduced or free admission to participating museums by showing their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. The program is meant to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums without the barrier of high admission fees.

Ten museums and cultural attractions in the Richmond region now participate in the program. These attractions are the Agecroft Hall & Garden, The American Civil War Museum, the Children’s Museum of Richmond, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Maymont park, The Poe Museum, Science Museum of Virginia, The Valentine, Virginia Museum of History & Culture and Wilton House Museum.

Information about Museums for All admission can be founded by contacting these institutions directly.

Through reduced admission fees, Museums for All aims to introduce people to museums all around the country, and to build life-long interest in museums, libraries and other community institutions.

“As pillars of our communities, libraries and museums bring people together by providing important programs, services, and collections,” Crosby Kemper, director of Institute of Museum and Library Services, said. “These institutions are trusted spaces where people can learn, explore, and grow.”

Since 2014, Museums for All has served more than 4 million visitors nationwide at more than 900 museums.