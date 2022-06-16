RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond National Battlefield Park will be commemorating the 160th anniversary of the Seven Days’ Battle at Malvern Hill in July.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 2, and will include ranger-led walking tours which explore the tactical maneuvers of both the Union and Confederate armies and how the battle affected the overall course of the Civil War.

Park rangers will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to greet visitors, point out sites of interest and answer questions about the battle. Tours will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The Battle of Malvern Hill marked the end of the Seven Days’ Battles that were fought near Richmond, the Confederate capital, in the summer of 1862. The battle was won by the Union army, however, the capital city remained in Confederate hands.

For more information, please contact the Richmond National Battlefield Park at 804-226-1981, or visit their website here.