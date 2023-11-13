RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond native, and U.S. Navy sailor, painted a bulkhead aboard a United States Navy ship.

Yahmata Hearson, a third-class Aviation Boatswain’s Mate and fellow Richmonder, painted the bulkhead in the hangar bay of the U.S.S Boxer (LHD 4) Navy ship on Oct. 29.

Bulkheads are upright walls within the hull of a ship that subdivide the ship’s interior into watertight compartments.

Yahmata Hearson, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Third Class, paints a bulkhead in the hangar bay aboard U.S.S. Boxer (LHD 4) Navy ship on Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo: U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Roland Ardon)

The Boxer ship is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. third fleet area of operations.