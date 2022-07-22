RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond nonprofit, SCRAP RVA: Richmond Creative Reuse Center, is opening registration for public school teachers to get the opportunity to shop for upcycled classroom materials, free of cost.

Creative Reuses Centers, like SCRAP, collect discarded materials such as art supplies, jewelry and beads, magazines, general supplies and more, from the public that can be reused and given new life.

Registration for the event will become available on Sunday, July 24, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14. To register, look out for the link that will go live on the SCRAP RVA website and Instagram. Once the link goes live, educators will be able to sign up for a 15-minute slot, during which time they will be able to shop for supplies at no cost. The event is only available for public school educators.

The event will have two shopping timeslots available, Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.