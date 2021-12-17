Richmond Police Department donates gifts to kids in public housing communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers from the Richmond Police Department made their way around Mosby Court and other public housing communities on Friday to bring holiday gifts to the neighborhood’s youngest residents.

The police department started bringing gifts to the Mosby, Whitcomb, Fairfield and Creighton communities in 2019.

The gifts were donated by First Precinct Officer Early and his family. He was joined by another member of his precinct, Officer Kroetch, to make the deliveries.

“My goal is to start a chain reaction to show love to our children and to build trust,” Early said.