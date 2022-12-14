RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Children at a Richmond pre-school are getting some help in dressing for the cold this winter.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, starting at 9 a.m., members of the Richmond Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 995 will be giving away 200 new winter coats to the students at Summer Hill Pre-school, located at 2717 Alexander Avenue.

This year, the Richmond Professional Firefighters Association raised $10,000 through fundraisers, corporate sponsors and donations for Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that specializes in making high-quality coats and shoes for children in need in communities across the country.

All of the money raised by the Richmond firefighters association for Operation Warm in 2022 went toward providing custom-made winter coats for the kids at Summer Hill Pre-school.

Members of the firefighters association will be joined by their community partners, including Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Richmond Coalition of Police and Stop Loss, as they give away the coats at the pre-school on Thursday.