RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond’s Parks & Recreation is extending hours at four of the seven outdoor swimming pools for the remainder of the outdoor season.

Swimmers can keep cool for more hours on the weekends at Battery Park, Randolph, Blackwell and Powhatan pools. The four facilities will be open on the weekends starting this Saturday, July 30, through the end of the summer from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Image credit: City of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities Twitter

Locations of Richmond Public Pools with extended weekend hours:

Battery Park, 2719 Dupont Circle

Randolph, 1507 Grayland Avenue

Blackwell, 238 East 14th Street

Powhatan, 1000 Apperson Street

During the week, all outdoor Richmond City public pools are open from 1 p.m. to 8 pm. With open or lap swim most of the time, and adult swim from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Richmond city pools maintaining weekend hours: Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fairmount, 2000 U Street

Hotchkiss, 701 East Brookland Park Boulevard

Woodville, 2305 Fairfield Avenue

All of Richmond’s outdoor pools are open through September and close after Labor Day.

More information on Richmond Parks & Recreation aquatics here. Link to register for aquatics classes here.