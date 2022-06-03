RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Families in the city looking for a fun weekend activity are invited to join Richmond Public Schools for a bike tour of Richmond’s Northside.

The bike tour is being organized by Greater Richmond Fit4Kids, a non-profit dedicated to improving the health and wellness of Richmond-area kids by promoting physical activity. The ride will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.

The ride will start at Henderson Middle School, making stops at Ginter Park Elementary and Barack Obama Elementary before concluding at Holton Elementary. The ride’s route is intended to showcase the schools’ gardens.

There will be child and adult-sized bikes that can be borrowed by those interested in riding but don’t have a bike. Anyone interested in riding will need to register here.