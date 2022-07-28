RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Public Schools Lit Limo program is returning to the community, utilizing a temporary bus after the program lost two previous buses in just one month.

The first loss came after the newest RPS Lit Limo, recently fully renovated by 8News during our 2022 Founder’s Day of Caring, caught on fire in an RPS bus garage blaze affecting around five buses.

The old bus was then sent back to the front line of book delivery, but was thrown out of the ring when a video was posted to Twitter showing the bus being hauled away behind a tow truck on July 24.

Three days later, on July 27, it was announced that a temporary bus would be used to get the Lit Limo program back on its feet.

The temporary Lit Limo is set to begin running Monday, August 1.