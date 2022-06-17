RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Raceway has announced its new president, and she is making history.

Lori Collier Waran, a long-time media executive with Virginia roots, has been announced as the organization’s fourth track president and first female president in the 76-year history of “America’s premiere short track.”

Waran succeeds Dennis Bickmeier, who left his position at the raceway to lead Henrico’s new Sports and Entertainment Authority.

Waran was the Chief Revenue Officer and Associate Publisher at Virginia Business Magazine and Media where she oversaw all media sales, production, circulation and audience development for the monthly print and digital publication, according to Richmond Raceway.

“Lori is a proven executive with a track record of connecting with consumers through strategic planning and execution of events at every stop along her decorated career,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer. “Lori has deep roots in the state of Virginia and has a great passion to deliver the best experience possible for fans when they enter the gates at Richmond Raceway. We look forward to an exciting next chapter at Richmond under Lori’s leadership.”

“The Commonwealth of Virginia is my home, so as a member of the greater Richmond community and lifelong fan of NASCAR, I am honored to take on the leadership of Richmond Raceway,” said Waran. “Richmond Raceway is one of the most historic tracks in motorsports, and the fans in RVA are some of the most passionate in the entire country. I look forward to building on the iconic fan experience already in place and continue to demonstrate to old and new fans why Richmond truly is America’s Premier Short Track.”

Waran assumes her new role on Monday, July 11.