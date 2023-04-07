HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fans of all things that hiss, slither and crawl are in luck. This weekend, dozens of reptiles, amphibians and more will be on display in Central Virginia.

The Richmond Virginia Reptile Expo is described as one of the longest-running reptile shows on the East Coast. The family-friendly event focuses on providing educational encounters with lizards, snakes and even non-reptile critters like frogs and spiders.

There will also be plenty of animal sellers and vendors on site if you are interested in picking up a new scaley companion of your own.

April’s Expo will be held at the Richmond International Raceway Old Dominion Building — located at 602 E. Laburnum Avenue in Henrico County — between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for children between 6 and 11 years old and free for children 5 years old and under.

If you’re not able to make it out on Saturday, don’t worry. The Richmond Virginia Reptile Expo will return in July and October.

The Expo is hosted by Maryland Reptile Farm, which also holds reptile expos in Maryland, Northern Virginia and Pennsylvania throughout the year. For more information about other reptile events and shows, visit MD Reptile Farm online.