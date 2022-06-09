RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Road Runners Club is returning its Summer Track Series this summer after a pandemic hiatus the organization announced in a press release today.

The Summer Track Series is a group of races that will be held over the summer at the Fred Hardy Track at the University of Richmond. The series is set to be held on five different dates this summer: June 14, 21, 28, July 5 and 23.

Participation is free but registration is required. Participants can also choose to participate in as few or as many days as they would like.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the first event starting at 6:30 p.m.

Each date will consist of different events. They are as follows:

Tuesday, 6/14: 800m, 100m, 4 x 400m Relay, PYT Mile

Tuesday, 6/21: 1500m, Sprint Medley Relay (200-200-400-800), PYT Mile

Tuesday, 6/28: 200m, Distance Medley Relay (1200-400-800-1600), PYT Mile

Tuesday, 7/5: 100m, 4 x 800m Relay, PYT Mile

Saturday, 7/23: Mile, Parloff Relay (3 or 5 person continuous 4 x 200m for 20 minutes), PYT Mile

Following each night’s final event, a group cool-down will take place where runners will have to predict their mile time.

More information and/or to register to run or volunteer for this event, visit this website.