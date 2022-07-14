RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Road Runners Club is hosting the annual Pony Pasture 5K on July 23rd.

The race will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the track going along the James River. All proceeds of the race will benefit the Richmond Road Runners Club Scholarship Fund which awards scholarships to local high school seniors who have and will represent the beneficial aspects of running as a healthy lifestyle.

There will be awards for the top overall male and female finishers and ribbons will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each five year age group.

This year will feature a virtual option.

Registration for the race is $22 plus a processing fee for Runners Club members and $27 plus a processing fee for non-members. This pricing is the same for the virtual race option. Registration will include a race shirt.

Youth runner pricing will be $5 plus a processing fee for those age six to 12. This does not include a race shirt but one may be purchased as an add-on.

For more information and/or to register to run or volunteer for the event, you can visit this website.