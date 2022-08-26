RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Sheriff’s Office will be hosting two food distribution and COVID vaccination events in the coming months.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, both events will be from noon to 2 p.m., or until supplies last, and will take place at the Richmond City Justice Center on the 1700 block of Fairfield Way.

The first event will be on Saturday, Sept. 25 and the second will be on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Photo: Richmond Sheriff’s Office

No registration will be necessary for the event, but valid ID is required to get vaccinated. The vaccinations will be provided by the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts of the Virginia Department of Health.