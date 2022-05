RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If your dog doesn’t do well with alone time, the Richmond SPCA has the perfect workshop for you.

The non-profit is hosting a separation anxiety workshop Monday, May 16.

Trainers will talk about the symptoms of separation anxiety in dogs, share techniques and give resources for treating the issue.

The workshop is happening virtually from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and you can register on the SPCA’s website.

It is $25 to join.