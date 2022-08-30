RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Taco and tequila lovers, listen up! The ‘Richmond Taco Festival‘ is bringing vendors and margarita bars to the city in September.

The Drive Shack, located at 1647 Four Rings Drive, is hosting the event on Sept. 10 and 11. The event is organized by ‘A Taste of Your Town.’

Over 20 taco and food vendors will be at the event, as well as margarita bars, a tequila expo area, interactive Mariachi experience, Lucha Libre wrestling, VIP exclusive area, a kids’ fun zone and more.

There will also be hot chili pepper and taco-eating contests, and live entertainment, according to the event listing.

Currently, general admission tickets for Saturday, Sept. 10, are selling for $14.99 plus a $2.69 fee. The ticket includes entry to the festival and your first drink is included in the ticket.

Updated pricing information on other tickets for entry to the Richmond Taco Festival can be found on the event’s website.