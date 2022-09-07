GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The organizers of the 2022 Richmond Taco Festival have announced that the event has been cancelled.

The organizers of the festival posted on Facebook on Wednesday, Sept. 7, announcing that the event, which was supposed to be held on Sept. 10 and 11 at The Drive Shack in Goochland, will no longer be taking place.

According to the post, county officials could not guarantee in good faith that the permits for the event would be approved on time.

The organizers will be issuing refunds to anyone who has already purchased tickets and will be sending emails formally notifying those who planned to attend about the cancellation.