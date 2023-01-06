Mary, one of the ‘Goats of Gillies Park’ is reportedly missing. (Courtesy of Gillies Creek Park)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local tattoo artist Holley Elizabeth is one of several volunteers who cares for the goats that live in Gillies Creek Park. After misfortune struck in November, Elizabeth is now looking to help the goats in her own unique way.

“As many of you already know I volunteer with a small group of people down at Gillies Creek park to help take care of the goats,” Elizabeth wrote on Instagram. “In the 6 years they have been there we have had nothing happen until this past November when one goat was stolen.”

At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, a goat named Mary goats, was taken from her pen in Gillies Creek Park by a group of men in a lifted pickup truck. A $500 reward has since been offered for her return.

Mary, one of the ‘Goats of Gillies Park’ is reportedly missing. (Courtesy of Gillies Creek Park)

Since Mary’s disappearance, volunteers have started a Go Fund Me to raise money for the care and protection of the remaining goats when they return to Gillies this spring. According to Elizabeth, the goats return to the park seasonally to help control invasive plant species.

Now, Elizabeth is offering her own talents to help the beloved goats. This month, she is holding a fundraiser raffle, with all proceeds going to the goats’ care and protection. The raffle winner will have the chance to get a free hand-sized tattoo from Elizabeth.

An original tattoo by Holley Elizabeth. You can win a free tattoo from her by entering a raffle that will benefit the goats of Gillies Creek Park in Richmond. Credit: Holley Elizabeth.

More information on how to enter the raffle is available on Elizabeth’s Instagram. The winner of the raffle will be announced on Feb. 1.

You can check out more of Elizabeth’s designs on her Instagram or her profile at Salvation Tattoo Gallery.