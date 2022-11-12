RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s some good news to bring in the holiday cheer early on for Richmonders this year. A fun event is coming to town for those looking to show off their ugly sweaters beyond the company holiday party.

The Official Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl, hosted by Bar Crawl LIVE!, will take place in Richmond on Dec. 3 and Dec. 17, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

Guests are encouraged to wear their most hilarious and ugliest holiday sweater while bar hopping across select watering holes in the city. Ugly sweater wearers will be given free entry to participating bars featuring local DJs and receive a full-access digital list of all venues offering themed food and drinks.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit here.