Richmonders of Caribbean heritage celebrated their culture at Dorey Park in Henrico this weekend. (Photo: Tyler Hall)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders of Caribbean heritage took to Dorey Park in Henrico for a celebration of cultures.

Organized by the Adopt Haiti Project, the Caribbean Festival highlighted Caribbean culture with traditional food, music and art.

The festival was held Saturday and there will be another in Norfolk this fall.