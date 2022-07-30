HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of the Richmond area celebrated first responders and members of the armed forces at this year’s RVA Community Fun Day.

Held on Saturday, July 30 at the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center on North Laburnum Avenue, this year’s RVA Community Fun Day was the first one since 2019.

This year’s theme was “Celebrating our Heroes” and attendees paid their respects to military members as well as first responders.

The event featured speakers, food vendors, dancing, cultural performances, a petting zoo and more.