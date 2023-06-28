Large gatherings and events planned at the 17th Street Farmers Market are concerning business owners. (Photo Credit: Helen Emerson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — “Richmond’s Biggest Block Party” is coming to Shockoe Bottom, and you’re invited!

The first-ever “804 Day” block party will celebrate all things Richmond from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 near the 17th Street Farmers Market in Shockoe Bottom.

The all-ages party will include 17 live music performances featuring native Richmond artists across four stages, along with art vendors, food and drinks. Several local nonprofits will have vendor stands, which will give attendees the chance to learn about the work these organizations do for the community.

Mayor Levar Stoney will also be in attendance to officially proclaim Aug. 4 as “804 Day.”

The block party will be held between 16th and 17th Streets and from East Main to East Grace Streets. Drivers and attendees should expect street closures in this area during the event.

To learn more about 804 Day and this year’s artist lineup, visit Shockoe Records online.