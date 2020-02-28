‘Richmond’s Black Restaurant Experience’ brings together Richmond’s culture and cuisine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Starting Sunday, March 1st and running through March 8th, you’re encouraged to dive deep into Richmond’s black restaurant scene. There will be various events around town where you can try food and experience the culture.
Kicking off this Sunday, March 1st, head out to Kanawha Plaza for ‘Mobile Soul Sunday’. It’s the easiest way to try food from a number of local restaurants. The trucks will be serving from noon until 5pm.
Thursday, March 5th, the Afrikana Film Festival will show a screening of “Boss”. That’s happening at 7pm at the Black History Museum.
Friday March 6th is the ‘Ready to Give’ Party for a Purpose. It’s from 8pm-1am at Vagabond. That same day, ‘Art for the SOUL’ is happening from 5-10pm at Studio Two Three.
Rounding out the week is ‘Stick a Fork in it!’ on Sunday the 8th–that’s at the Altria Theater from noon until 5pm.
Organizers encourage everyone to check out black restaurants in Richmond all month long.
Here is a list of the participating restaurants:
1. Bellos Lounge
1712 E Franklin Street Richmond, VA 23223
2. Big Herm’s Kitchen
315 N 2nd Street Richmond, VA 23219
3. Boogaloo’s Bar and Grille
210 W Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222
4. Brewer’s Cafe
1125 Bainbridge St, Richmond, VA 23224
https://www.brewerscaferva.com/
5. Brewer’s Waffles
1311 Hull St, Richmond, VA 23224
https://www.brewerswaffles.com/
6. Charles’ Kitchen
9127 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23294
http://www.charleskitchen.guru/
7. Chef MaMuSu’s Africanne on Main
200 E. Main St, Richmond, VA 23219
8. Croaker’s Spot
1020 Hull St, Richmond, VA 23224
9. Family Secrets
5310 Chamberlayne Rd, Richmond, VA 23227
10. Garfield’s
2615 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23236
11. Good Tymes
2030 Chamberlayne Ave. Richmond, VA 23222
Instagram @goodtymes
12. Inner City Blues
3015 9 Mile Road Richmond, VA 23223
13. Ipanema Café
917 W Grace Street Richmond, VA 23220
14. Jackie’s on Laburnum
1241 N Laburnum Ave Richmond, VA 23223
https://www.elliottsonlaburnum.com/
15. Ma Michele’s Café
10811 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA 23112
Instagram @mamichelescafe_
16. Mama J’s
415 N. 1st St, Richmond, VA 23219
17. Maple Bourbon
1116 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23219
18. Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar
114 W Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222
19. MiniBar RVA
14 N 18th St Richmond, VA 23223
20. Nutty Buttery
701 West Clay Street Richmond, VA 23220
21. Nomad Deli
207 W. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222
http://www.nomaddeli.com/ (Error)
22. The Original Ronnie’s BBQ
2097 New Market Rd, Henrico, VA 23231
Instagram @originalronniesbbq
23. Pig and Brew
1313 Hull Street Richmond, VA 23224
24. LBJ’s Soul Food Fusion @ Traditionz Smokehouse
4810 Jefferson Davis Highway N Chesterfield 23234
25. Soul N Vinegar
2832 R Street Richmond, VA 23223
26. Soul Taco
1215 E Main Street Richmond, VA 23219
27. Soul Taco
321 N 2nd St Richmond, VA 23219
28. Spoonbread Bistro
2526 Floyd Ave Richmond, VA 23220
29. Spoonbread Bistro Deux- Short Pump
3416 Lauderdale Dr Richmond, VA 23233
30. Southern Kitchen
541 N 2nd Street Richmond, VA 23219
31. Sugar’s Crab Shack
2224 Chamberlayne Ave Richmond, VA 23222
Instagram @sugarscrabshack
32. Tipsy Cupcakes RVA
3423 W Cary St Richmond, VA 23221
33. The Dessert Diva
1726 Altamont Ave suite C, Richmond, VA 23230
Instagram @thedessertdivarva
34. Urban Hang Suite
304 E Broad St Richmond, VA 23219
Instagram @urbanhangsuiterva
35. Vagabond
700 E Broad St Richmond, VA 23219
Learn more about the Black Restaurant Experience here.