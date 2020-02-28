‘Richmond’s Black Restaurant Experience’ brings together Richmond’s culture and cuisine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Starting Sunday, March 1st and running through March 8th, you’re encouraged to dive deep into Richmond’s black restaurant scene. There will be various events around town where you can try food and experience the culture.

Kicking off this Sunday, March 1st, head out to Kanawha Plaza for ‘Mobile Soul Sunday’. It’s the easiest way to try food from a number of local restaurants. The trucks will be serving from noon until 5pm.

Thursday, March 5th, the Afrikana Film Festival will show a screening of “Boss”. That’s happening at 7pm at the Black History Museum.

Friday March 6th is the ‘Ready to Give’ Party for a Purpose. It’s from 8pm-1am at Vagabond. That same day, ‘Art for the SOUL’ is happening from 5-10pm at Studio Two Three.

Rounding out the week is ‘Stick a Fork in it!’ on Sunday the 8th–that’s at the Altria Theater from noon until 5pm.

Organizers encourage everyone to check out black restaurants in Richmond all month long.

Here is a list of the participating restaurants:

1. Bellos Lounge

1712 E Franklin Street Richmond, VA 23223

https://belloslounge.com

2. Big Herm’s Kitchen

315 N 2nd Street Richmond, VA 23219

3. Boogaloo’s Bar and Grille

210 W Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222

http://boogaloosrva.com/

4. Brewer’s Cafe

1125 Bainbridge St, Richmond, VA 23224

https://www.brewerscaferva.com/

5. Brewer’s Waffles

1311 Hull St, Richmond, VA 23224

https://www.brewerswaffles.com/

6. Charles’ Kitchen

9127 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23294

http://www.charleskitchen.guru/

7. Chef MaMuSu’s Africanne on Main

200 E. Main St, Richmond, VA 23219

http://www.chefmamusu.com/

8. Croaker’s Spot

1020 Hull St, Richmond, VA 23224

https://www.croakersspot.com/

9. Family Secrets

5310 Chamberlayne Rd, Richmond, VA 23227

10. Garfield’s

2615 Midlothian Turnpike Richmond, VA 23236

www.garfieldscatering.com/

11. Good Tymes

2030 Chamberlayne Ave. Richmond, VA 23222

Instagram @goodtymes



12. Inner City Blues

3015 9 Mile Road Richmond, VA 23223

13. Ipanema Café

917 W Grace Street Richmond, VA 23220

www.ipanemaveg.com

14. Jackie’s on Laburnum

1241 N Laburnum Ave Richmond, VA 23223

https://www.elliottsonlaburnum.com/

15. Ma Michele’s Café

10811 Hull Street Rd, Midlothian, VA 23112

Instagram @mamichelescafe_

16. Mama J’s

415 N. 1st St, Richmond, VA 23219

17. Maple Bourbon

1116 E Main St, Richmond, VA 23219

http://mapleandbourbonva.com/

18. Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar

114 W Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222

19. MiniBar RVA

14 N 18th St Richmond, VA 23223

http://minibarrva.com/

20. Nutty Buttery

701 West Clay Street Richmond, VA 23220

www.nuttybuttery.com

21. Nomad Deli

207 W. Brookland Park Blvd, Richmond, VA 23222

http://www.nomaddeli.com/ (Error)

22. The Original Ronnie’s BBQ

2097 New Market Rd, Henrico, VA 23231

Instagram @originalronniesbbq

23. Pig and Brew

1313 Hull Street Richmond, VA 23224

https://www.pigandbrew.com

24. LBJ’s Soul Food Fusion @ Traditionz Smokehouse

4810 Jefferson Davis Highway N Chesterfield 23234

http://eatattraditionz.com/

25. Soul N Vinegar

2832 R Street Richmond, VA 23223

www.soulnvinegar.com

26. Soul Taco

1215 E Main Street Richmond, VA 23219

https://www.soultacorva.com

27. Soul Taco

321 N 2nd St Richmond, VA 23219

https://www.soultacorva.com

28. Spoonbread Bistro

2526 Floyd Ave Richmond, VA 23220

29. Spoonbread Bistro Deux- Short Pump

3416 Lauderdale Dr Richmond, VA 23233

30. Southern Kitchen

541 N 2nd Street Richmond, VA 23219

www.southernkitchenrva.net

31. Sugar’s Crab Shack

2224 Chamberlayne Ave Richmond, VA 23222

Instagram @sugarscrabshack

32. Tipsy Cupcakes RVA

3423 W Cary St Richmond, VA 23221

www.tipsycupcakesrva.net

33. The Dessert Diva

1726 Altamont Ave suite C, Richmond, VA 23230

Instagram @thedessertdivarva

34. Urban Hang Suite

304 E Broad St Richmond, VA 23219

Instagram @urbanhangsuiterva

35. Vagabond

700 E Broad St Richmond, VA 23219

www.vagabondrva.com

Learn more about the Black Restaurant Experience here.