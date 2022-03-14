RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Easter on Parade, the popular Monument Avenue event, has been canceled yet again, this time due to a lack of resources, but organizers aim to return in 2023.

“The good news is that things are starting to get more ‘normalized’ but the unfortunate news is that even though things have improved, there isn’t enough time and resources to organize an Easter on Parade for 2022,” organizers of the event announced in a Facebook post on Sunday. “We are very optimistic that we will be able to host the event once more in all its glory in 2023!”

The pandemic had unfortunate effects on the Easter on Parade schedule and was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are truly grateful for the support the City of Richmond has given over the years and that their continued partnership is so valued,” said event organizer, Jessica Corbett.

The event in previous years had become a Richmond tradition, drawing in more than 25,000 people of all ages for music, food and games.

“Thanks for all your support for this wonderful community event,” the Sunday Facebook post said. “We can’t wait to see you next year!”