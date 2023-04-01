RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Spring is in the air and it’s time to get outside and explore all the River City has to offer — including the river itself!

Richmond’s Riverfront Canal Cruises will kick off for the 23rd season on Saturday, April 1.

The cruises are a 40-minute narrated tour of the James River and Kanawha Canal along Richmond’s historic Canal Walk. Riders will climb aboard a canal boat and learn about the unique history of Richmond — from the city’s railroads and tobacco warehouses to its modern gardens and wildlife — all while enjoying the beautiful views from the water.

During April, boats will run every hour between noon and 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and between noon and 5 p.m. on Sundays. The boats depart from 139 Virginia Street.

Tickets for the tour should be purchased at least 18 hours in advance and are available online or at the ticket kiosk. Admission is $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and children between 5 and 12. Children under 4 ride free. Discounts are also available for teachers, first responders, healthcare workers and military personnel.

The tours will continue now through November with varying hours. Starting in May, tours will be available seven days a week.