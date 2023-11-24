RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s annual model railroad show is chugging its way into the city on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Science Museum of Virginia’s 46th Annual Model Railroad Show will take place on Friday, Nov. 24, through Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Dewey Gottwald Center, 2301 W Leigh St.

The event has timed entry which guests can reserve a timeslot when they purchase a ticket.

Museum members are able to purchase early access tickets to attend the event from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., with general admission times to begin at 9:30 a.m. daily.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for youth and seniors, $10 for preschoolers and free for children two years or younger.

Guests are welcome to arrive at the museum earlier than their scheduled time as there will be plenty of other events to enjoy while waiting, such as a blacksmith demonstration and a collaborative railroad scene guests can add onto.

Multiple screenings of The Polar Express will take place at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. in The Dome with an additional $5 ticket purchase.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go here.