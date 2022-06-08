RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s Reggae Jerk Fest is celebrating the Caribbean with the goal of “creating long lasting cultural and business relationships tomorrow.”

The RVA Reggae Jerk Fest 2022 is July 9 from 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. located at Brown’s Island. Tickets are being sold $15 online or $20 at the event’s gate.

The event will have live performances featuring Kenyatta Culture Hill Koolant Brown, I&I Riddim, Sista Nickey and Soulshot Sound & Randy Star. There will also be a Caribbean Rum Tent.

Caribbean cuisine such as Jamaican Jerk has become increasingly popular over the past decade, according to the RVA Reggae Jerk Fest. The event intends to continue to promote Caribbean foods for a wider audience.

Richmond has a large Caribbean population existing within the Central Virginia area and within the surrounding areas of Washington D.C. and Maryland, but organizers said it lacks large-scale food or music festivals. RVA Reggae Jerk Fest 2022 is looking to attract more restaurants, food vendors, artists and musicians befitting the Caribbean culture in the hopes of hosting a successfully large event.

Tickets can be bought here.