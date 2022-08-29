RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s amateur water ballet group, River City Magnolias, is inviting the public to its free, end-of-the-summer performance Monday.

The River City Magnolias performance takes place at 7 p.m. at Randolph City Pool which is located at 1401 Grayland Ave. in Richmond.

The yearly end-of-summer performance by the synchronized swimming group involves campy underwater moves and plenty of splashes that conjure up the “nostalgia for the spirit of synchronized swimming of yesteryear while celebrating the current energy of our community” according to the group’s Facebook page.

The River City Magnolias then invite the public to stay and swim with the skilled swimmers after the show to try out their own synchronized water skills. Randolph pool closes at 8 p.m.

The River City Magnolias is made up of residents of the area who have swimming skills and wish to joyfully combine dance and aquatics with a body positive approach, according to their group’s information. They practice year-round at Richmond public pools and have sporadic openings for those who wish to join the synchronized swim troupe, as well as regular opportunities throughout the summer to swim with the Magnolias.

Richmond public pools stay open for one more week and officially close next Monday, which is Labor Day.