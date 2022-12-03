CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — This holiday season, some local middle school students are already working to make a difference for kids across the world.

This year, students in the Builders Club at Robious Middle School in Midlothian put together 41 “Christmas boxes” filled with toys, toiletries and school supplies.

Students packed the boxes in Novembers to be be shipped to children all over the world for Christmas.

According to the Chesterfield County Public Schools website, the Builders Club is “all about building up students to be leaders in their community by serving others.” The club does different community service projects throughout the year.

