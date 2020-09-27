Rosie’s Gaming Emporium builds bunk beds for Bunks Across America

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — Rosie’s Gaming Emporium teamed up with the organization “Sleep in Heavenly Peace” to build bunk beds for Bunks Across America. 30 volunteers worked together on Saturday to build ten beds.

The bunk beds will be given to kids in need. Sleep in Heavenly Peace will give the beds to kids who were identified by law enforcement agencies and social services as sleeping on couches or floors. The beds will be delivered next week.





“There’s nothing like the delivery. When you do the delivery and the kid realizes it’s their bed,” said President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Curtis Marshall. “It’s your bed you can do whatever you want to with it.”

Safety measures like touchless temperature checks, mask usage and social distancing were put in place during the event to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

