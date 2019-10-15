Rotary Clubs to mark World Polio Day with local events

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)–Rotary Clubs around the world, including here in RVA, will hold events and fundraisers to recognize the progress in the global fight to end polio leading up to and on World Polio Day on October 24th.

Polio, a highly contagious viral infection may lead to paralysis, breathing problems, or even death. While Polio was declared eradicated in the US in 1979, it is still a threat in other countries. In 1988, when the Global Polio Eradication Initiative began, polio paralyzed more than 1000 children worldwide every day. Since then, more than 2.5 billion children have been immunized against polio thanks to the cooperation of more than 200 countries and 20 million volunteers.

There are a couple of events happening in Richmond area in observance of World Polio Day. On October 16th, the Prince George Rotary Club will be at Luca’s Italian Restaurant for an all day awareness event for Polio Education. The restaurant is donating 10% of proceeds for the day to End Polio Now. On the 24th, the Richmond Club along with the VCU Rotaract Club will walk across the Tyler Potterfield Bridge in honor of those who could not. On that same day, Rotary is holding an event at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture. It’s open to the public and will include interviews with polio survivors, healthcare workers and Rotarians. There will be displays including an iron lung and polio artifacts, along with streaming videos, virtual reality and much more. If you’d like to learn more about the organization and the events you can click here.