RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 5th Bi-Annual Run Wild Races will take place in late September, giving participants the opportunity to “run, walk or ninja” their way through the Metro Richmond Zoo with three events benefiting the endangered cheetah.

The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Metro Richmond Zoo, 8300 Beaver Bridge Road in Moseley, and will consist of a Run Wild 5k, Run Wild Mini and a Wild Ninja obstacle course. The racecourses will give participants the opportunity to spot rhinos, zebras, cheetahs and other zoo animals along the way, according to the release by the zoo.

Run Wild 5k : an all-terrain 5k that begins inside the zoo and spans the perimeter of the Zoo

: an all-terrain 5k that begins inside the zoo and spans the perimeter of the Zoo Run Wild Mini: a one-mile sprint for all ages, but awards will only be given to children ages 4-12

a one-mile sprint for all ages, but awards will only be given to children ages 4-12 Wild Ninja: a two-mile untimed obstacle course that is scored on obstacle completion

Race participants will receive free admission to the zoo after completion. Spectators will receive 10% off zoo admission tickets for race day. Tickets for the races can be bought online here.

The zoo said that 100% of the net proceeds from the event will go towards cheetah conservation efforts through The Aspinall Foundation and the Cheetah Conservation Center at the Metro Richmond Zoo.

The Metro Richmond Zoo is open year-round Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the Metro Richmond Zoo online for more information.