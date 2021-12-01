RVA Bike Share coming to Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a move intended to expand access to multi-modal transportation in the city, RVA Bike Share will be coming to Richmond’s East End.

The new station, which will be located in Fairfield Court, is the product of a collaboration between the Office of Equitable Transit and Mobility (OETM) and Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority (RRHA).

The RVA Bike Share network is similar to city bike networks found in Washington, D.C. and other major cities. Stations around those cities contain parked bikes that can be rented, rode and returned to any other of the city’s stations.

Launched in 2017, the network’s stations have been concentrated around the Downtown, VCU, Fan, Shockoe Bottom and Scott’s Addition neighborhoods. The closest station to Fairfield Court at the moment is over a mile and a half away on Jefferson Avenue in Church Hill.

When looking to expand the network, OETM noticed that the stations avoid areas that not only have some of the lowest incomes, but also the lowest shares of car ownerships in the city. This made Fairfield Court an ideal place to expand the network to.

Prior to making plans for the new staton, OETM conducted surveys on transportation preferences in the neighborhood. According to the survey, only 28% of residents use personal motor vehicles as their primary transportation. The rest either use public transport, bikes, walking or ridesharing.

If the new station is a success, OETM says they will continue to work with RRHA to bring the Bike Share network to Richmond’s historically underserved neighborhoods. Other new stations planned for the network include one at Battery Park in Northside and Chimborazo Park in Church Hill.