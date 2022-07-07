The last time the RVA East End Festival was held was in 2019 (Photo: 8News).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The RVA East End Festival, a celebration of music and arts, is returning to Richmond.

Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras held a press conference to announce the festival’s official date this morning at Henry L. Marsh III Elementary School. The festival will be taking place on Sept. 24 of this year.

The RVA East End Festival was first held in 2016, with a goal to support music and arts throughout the Richmond community while raising over $400,000 for arts programs at Richmond Public Schools in the East End of Richmond. The annual event had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s festival will include performances from RPS East End students, local musicians and the Richmond Symphony.