‘RVA Illuminates’ event will light up city sky for holiday season

Formerly known as the Grand Illumination, this year the city of Richmond is in charge of RVA Illuminates. Instead of illuminating just the James Center and surrounding area, this year we’re illuminating the entire city!

The same event that you’ve loved for years is back Friday, December 6th at a new location–Kanawha Plaza! There will be performances by the Miles Jones Elementary School Hand Bell choir, the No BS! Brass Band, and more! 8News anchors Juan Conde and Katie Dupree will be your emcees. The fun begins around 5:45 and goes until 7pm. Don’t worry about parking! All of the parking decks from previous years are still open, and this year there will be a shuttle provided by GRTC. It takes off from Byrd Park starting at 4 and runs until 9pm. It will run as needed throughout the event.

Shockoe Bottom more your speed? Don’t miss the fun at Shockoe Illuminates! The fun will be going on simultaneously, and you can see Santa, hear more music, and have more fun at the 17th Street Market. This will be the first event held at the market that will be open-container, so you can purchase an adult beverage from any of the locations at the market and walk around. This event will still be family friendly!

For a map, a rundown of events, and more, visit https://www.facebook.com/rvaparksandrec/.