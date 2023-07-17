HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A flea market with nearly 200 vendors will be happening in Henrico County this weekend.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, Odd Balls Antiques will be hosting a large indoor and outdoor flea market at their shop, located at 7580 W. Broad St. in western Henrico.

There will be 70 vendors outside of the shop, located in both the parking lot and on the sidewalk. Another 100 vendors will be set up inside.

This is all happening during Odd Balls Antiques’ “Summerween” event — meaning the store will be decorated for Halloween in the summer, and there will be costumed characters available for photo-ops.

Food will be for sale during the event. Those with questions can visit the event post in Style Weekly.