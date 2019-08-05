RVA RIMBY Festival to help raise funds to break down boundaries while offering a taste of Richmond’s outdoor offerings

(RICHMOND, Va)WRIC–The RVA RIMBY(Right In My Back Yard) Festival is breaking down barriers and giving you the chance to experience some of the awesome opportunities right here in the Richmond area.

There will be a fly casting demo, an archery range, Segway and electric bike rides, fish and reptile encounters, a bike repair station, and outdoor gear demos. You can enjoy live music by East of Blue Ridge, food and soft drinks from Aw Shucks, and local beers! Barbecue fans will not want to miss the BBQ competition! We have local ‘backyard pit masters’ who will start cooking Friday night so they will be ready for judging midway through the festival. We will have a panel of experts from Aw Shucks along with a few lucky guests in attendance to taste and judge the winner.

During the festival, Beyond Boundaries will be asking for donations to help fund their outdoor adventures for people with disabilities, veterans, at risk youth, and recovery programs. Among the adventures are white water rafting, hiking, rock climbing, fishing kayaking and paddle boarding.

Sponsored by Beyond Boundaries, the free festival is Saturday, August 10th from noon to 5pm. It’s happening at Libbie Mill. You can learn more here.