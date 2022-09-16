RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Festival time is here, and starting off strong with two community festivals in Richmond on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Sept. 16, the RVA Local Street Art Festival returns to the Haxall Canal Hydro Plants starting at 3 p.m. and the St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest will be held at the Saint Benedict Catholic Church on Shepard Street at 4 p.m.

RVA Street Art Festival

The RVA Street Art Festival has been one of the city’s most photographed and visited attractions. The festival, created in 2012, was originally supposed to celebrate its fifth installment in April 2020, but was postponed due to the pandemic. Now, for the first time since 2017, the festival is back on Friday, Sept. 16.

The RVA Street Art Festival supports local youth art education by raising money and awareness for the community and public school art organization and initiatives.

You can find out more about the festival here.

St. Benedict Oktoberfest

Starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 and going through Sunday afternoon, the St. Benedict Catholic Church turns its yard into a “Festplatz” that has all the makings of a German beer-soaked event.

Attendees can enjoy a weekend full of German music including polka, kids’ activities, dessert, and the traditional beer stein holding contest.

The festival will take place at St. Benedict Catholic Church, located at 300 N. Sheppard Street in Richmond on the following days and times:

Friday, Sept. 16, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18, noon to 6 p.m.

Money raised at the event will go towards Catholic education at the Saint Benedict Catholic School.