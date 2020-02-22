¡Salud! Here’s a list of where to grab a margarita in RVA on National Margarita Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ¡Salud! National Margarita Day falls on a Saturday this year. Richmond restaurants are celebrating the drink holiday with deals around the city.
- Tio Pablo has the best deals today! They will be offering a $5 house margarita all day. You can also grab a Corona Refresca and a shot of tequila for just $6
- Asados will be having a $5.98 margarita frozen or on the rocks! Try it with their signature Sour Patch Rim. With over five flavors, you’re bound to find a good one. Double the tequila for just $3.
- Casa Del Barco is serving half-priced margaritas until 9 p.m. The restaurant and tequilaria has locations in Chesterfield, Short Pump and Canal Walk. Call now to make a reservation.
- En Su Boca is Richmond favorite! If you stop by, make sure to try thier new signature cocktail — Fever Dream’ — made with Tanteo Habanero Tequila, Olmeca Altos Plato Tequila, Campari, Lemon, and Agave.
- Lalo’s Cocina is serving up a variety of margaritas. Take advantage of the great deals at one of their locations Lalo’s or Chicano’s Cocina.