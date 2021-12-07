Santa photos: Where you can get a Christmas pic with St. Nick in the Richmond region

Santa Claus waves to the crowd during the 2014 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Photos with Santa are a memorable part of the Christmas experience, even when the kid is crying and looking the other way. Luckily, there are a variety of places in the Richmond area where you can pose with Saint Nick, and some locations have sensory-friendly times for children with special needs.

For the pet parents who want a photo to remember, look for Santa photo ops that offer special times for your four-legged family members as well.

Breakfast with Santa

When: Dec. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Dec. 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. Where: St. Andrew’s UMC located at 9801 Fort King Road

St. Andrew’s UMC located at 9801 Fort King Road Price: $2.50 to $5

$2.50 to $5 Details: Start your morning off right with a pancake breakfast and a visit from Santa! Masks are required the whole time, other than when seated and eating. You can find more information and buy tickets online here.

Chesterfield Towne Center

When: Nov. 26 to Dec. 24, sensory-friendly day on Sunday, Dec. 12

Nov. 26 to Dec. 24, sensory-friendly day on Sunday, Dec. 12 Where: The mall is located at 11500 Midlothian Tnpk.

The mall is located at 11500 Midlothian Tnpk. Price: Photo packages range from $19.99 to $49.99

Photo packages range from $19.99 to $49.99 Details: Snap a pic with jolly old Saint Nick at this family-friendly photo op. You can make a reservation and find more details online here.

Cookies with Santa

When: Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m.

Dec. 12 from noon to 3 p.m. Where: Off The Wall, Indoor Bounce & Party Place at 9201 Midlothian Tnpk.

Off The Wall, Indoor Bounce & Party Place at 9201 Midlothian Tnpk. Price: $10 a child

$10 a child Details: What’s better than a visit to Santa? How about telling him your Christmas list over cookies! Free pictures will be taken and uploaded to Off The Wall’s Facebook page. You can find more information here.

Kings Dominion’s Winterfest

When: Nov. 20 to Jan. 9.

Nov. 20 to Jan. 9. Where: The park is located at 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell.

The park is located at 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Price: Tickets range from $25 to $35. Includes admission to the park and Winterfest but some activities and photo packages are extra.

Tickets range from $25 to $35. Includes admission to the park and Winterfest but some activities and photo packages are extra. Details: Santa will welcome children to sit with him as they tell him what they want for Christmas. Then, he’ll take a festive family portrait. They also have cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus available for $18.99 a person. You can find more information online here.

Legendary Santa

When: From Nov. 26 to Dec. 24

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 24 Where: Pavillion 1 at the Children’s Museum of Richmond’s downtown location at 2626 West Broad St.

Pavillion 1 at the Children’s Museum of Richmond’s downtown location at 2626 West Broad St. Price: Tickets are $30 to $35

Tickets are $30 to $35 Details: Head on over to the Children’s Museum for a visit with Santa your kids are sure to remember. Tickets include a visit and one emailed photo. They offer virtual and sensory-sensitive sessions as well. You can find more information and buy tickets online here.

Santa Claus is coming to Kindred Spirit Brewing

When: Dec. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. and Dec. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.

Dec. 11 from noon to 3 p.m. and Dec. 12 from noon to 2 p.m. Where: Kindred Spirit Brewing at 12830 West Creek Pkwy.

Kindred Spirit Brewing at 12830 West Creek Pkwy. Price: $15

$15 Details: This photo op is open to both children and adults! Photo purchases also give adults a beer ticket and a portion of the proceeds from that drink will go to GoochlandCares. You can find more details on Facebook.

Santa Comes Back to Boulevard Flower Gardens

When: Dec. 8, 10, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18 and 19

Dec. 8, 10, 11, 12, 15, 17, 18 and 19 Where: Boulevard Flower Gardens at 2120 Ruffin Mill Road

Boulevard Flower Gardens at 2120 Ruffin Mill Road Price: Free

Free Details: With no reservations and no appointments needed, you can head over to Boulevard Flower Gardens to get a photo with Santa. Families are asked to bring their own camera. No pets are allowed and there will be a bench for people to sit in front of Santa.

Santa’s Wonderland

When: Nov. 6 to Dec. 24

Nov. 6 to Dec. 24 Where: Bass Pro Shop in Ashland and Cabela’s in Henrico

Bass Pro Shop in Ashland and Cabela’s in Henrico Price: The visit is free, photos are extra

The visit is free, photos are extra Details: Bring your kids by to let Santa know what they are hoping to get for the holidays, and snap a few family photos while your’re there. You can find more information and make a reservation online here.

Smile with Santa

When: Dec. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.

Dec. 12 from noon to 4 p.m. Where: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery at 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr.

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery at 820 Sanctuary Trail Dr. Price: Tickets are $30

Tickets are $30 Details: Enjoy Hardywood’s Gingerbread Stout while your child gets to say “hello” to the jolly man in red himself. Tickets include a visit with Santa, a digital photo and two drink tickets, which can be used on non-alcoholic beverages as well. You can find more details on Facebook and buy tickets on Eventbrite.

Southpark Mall

When: Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, sensory-friendly Santa is Dec. 12 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., pet photos are Dec. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, sensory-friendly Santa is Dec. 12 from 9:30 to 11 a.m., pet photos are Dec. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. Where: In the South Court near Macy’s at Southpark Mall located on 230 Southpark Circle

In the South Court near Macy’s at Southpark Mall located on 230 Southpark Circle Price: $39.99 to $49.99

$39.99 to $49.99 Details: Head on over to the mall for the annual mall photo with Santa. You can find more information and make a reservation online here.

Spotsylvania Towne Centre

When: Nov. 13 to Dec. 24

Nov. 13 to Dec. 24 Where: Spotsylvania Towne Centre located at 137 Spotsylvania Mall Dr., Fredericksburg

Spotsylvania Towne Centre located at 137 Spotsylvania Mall Dr., Fredericksburg Price: $19.95 to $48.95

$19.95 to $48.95 Details: Bring your kids to the Town Centre and have them share their Christmas wish list and take a photo with the man in red. You can find more details online here.

Short Pump Town Center

When: Nov. 19 to Dec. 24, sensory-friendly days on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m., pet photos on Monday, Dec. 20.

Nov. 19 to Dec. 24, sensory-friendly days on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m., pet photos on Monday, Dec. 20. Where: Photos are at the upper level inside Pal’s Clubhouse. The mall is located at 11800 West Broad St.

Photos are at the upper level inside Pal’s Clubhouse. The mall is located at 11800 West Broad St. Price: Not listed online.

Not listed online. Details: From kids to pets, everyone can take a photo with Christmas’ most jolly fellow! You can find more information and make a reservation online here.

Stony Point Fashion Park

When: Dec. 3 to 24, sensory-friendly Santa is Dec. 12, pet photos are available Dec. 13

Dec. 3 to 24, sensory-friendly Santa is Dec. 12, pet photos are available Dec. 13 Where: Near the play area in space 158. The shopping center is located at 9200 Stony Point Pkwy.

Near the play area in space 158. The shopping center is located at 9200 Stony Point Pkwy. Price: Photo packages range from $39.99 to $49.99

Photo packages range from $39.99 to $49.99 Details: The shopping center will be offering photos with Santa for most of December. He will be praciticing CDC safety measures and reservations are strongly ecouraged. You find more information and can make a reservations online here.

Tell us if your local business is hosting Santa. We’d be happy to add you to the list. Send us an email at webteam@wric.com.