RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc., Rho Eta Omega Chapter is hosting the 13th Annual Saute & Sizzle and this year the men are cooking!

Saute & Sizzle is the group’s signature fundraiser aimed at raising money to enhance the ability to provide scholarships and community outreach programs. 36 of Richmond’s finest male amateur chefs will show off their culinary skills with a menu that will please everyone!

The event is Saturday, November 2nd from 7:08pm to 11:08pm at the Richmond Raceway Complex in the Old Dominion Building. This year’s event will have music by DJ King Tutt, line dancing with Kemel, a silent auction and a photo booth. Tickets are $40 each and must be bought ahead of time.

Learn more about The Rho Eta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at https://m.facebook.com/Rho-Eta-Omega-Chapter-Alpha-Kappa-Alpha-Sorority-Inc-181144705269835/.

Buy tickets to Saute & Sizzle here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/13th-annual-saute-sizzle-richmond-men-are-cooking-tickets-73950815881