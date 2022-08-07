RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today was the last day for shoppers to save on a few items, such as school supplies, during this years’ tax-free weekend.

Tax free weekend is normally held in Virginia during the first week of August. This year, from Friday, Aug. 5, until Sunday, Aug. 7, customers took advantage of the state’s sales tax holiday to save on a variety of items.

For some, the school year has already begun, and for others, it is right around the corner. This weekend allows parents and teachers to save a little extra on the things that they need for their classroom.

This weekend, consumers save anywhere from 5.3% to 7% on their total purchases. Parents like Luz Beaz say this can add up.

“Especially when you are a parent trying to save a buck here, and especially now with inflation and stuff like that, saving a little bit goes a long way,” said Beaz

Beyond just school supplies, shoppers also saved on select emergency preparedness products and energy-saving appliances. The list of eligible tax-free items is below.