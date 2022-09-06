The Dome theater at The Science Museum of Virginia (Photo: The Science Museum of Virginia)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Science Museum of Virginia has announced the addition of four brand new shows to be offered at The Dome theater.

The Dome planetarium, featuring live astronomy presentations daily, offers shows on one of the largest screens in Virginia, according to the museum.

The museum announced four new features will play in the 250-seat theater over the next year, including “Living Worlds,” “Forward to the Moon,” “Into America’s Wild” and “Red-Eye to the Stars.”







All Dome features span about 45 minutes in length, with shows offered throughout the week. For a list of current showings at The Dome, visit the Science Museum of Virginia online.

Dome Ticket Pricing:

Adults (ages 13 to 59) — $21.00

Senior (ages 60 and older) — $18.50

Youth (ages six to 12) — $18.50

Preschool (ages three to five) — $15.00

Children two years old and younger — Free

Tickets to The Dome can also be added to a general admission ticket to the museum for $5.