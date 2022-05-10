RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC and the Science Museum of Virginia teamed up, and unveiled a new bus design Tuesday.

The goal of the design is to make connections for Richmond residents about subjects like climate change and resiliency.

The design draws attention to the museum’s plans to turn its current parking lot into a 6-acre urban green space, after building a parking deck on a smaller piece of land last year.

Richard Conti is the Chief Wonder Officer for the museum, and said the parking lot turned green space project will be a gift the whole community can enjoy.

“It’s important that we think about the community we live in and what we want it to be like,” Conti said.

The green space will feature native trees, walking paths and public art.