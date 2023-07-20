POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan State Park will be celebrating its tenth anniversary by hosting its yearly pawpaw festival in September.

The festival — which will be held on Sept. 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. — will feature a wide variety of local vendors with options for food, brews, crafts and more! Attendees will also enjoy music performances and programs led by rangers.

The park will charge the usual parking fee in addition to an extra $5 fee for adults, while children 12 and under are free.

Pawpaws are a fruit native to the United States, which grow in abundance across the state of Virginia in lower-level lands that collect water, according to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).

Pawpaws were a staple of wooly mammoths and giant sloths that roamed the Earth thousands of years ago, and were later cultivated by Indigenous peoples, also according to the department.