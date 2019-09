HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Shine a Light NF Walk to help end neurofibromatosis took place Saturday morning.

The fun walk started at 10 a.m. at Deep Run Park in Henrico. The event helped fundraise more than $30,000 to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation and help end neurofibromatosis, or NF.

8News investigative reporter Kerri O’Brien was the emcee of the event. About 300 people were in attendance.

